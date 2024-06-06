Check Out: Anil Kapoor Excited to Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Starting June 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Actor Anil Kapoor is all set to make 'Bigg Boss OTT" more "jhakkas" with his hosting stint. Yes, you read it right. The 'Mr India' star is the new host of the reality show. Excited to host the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', Anil Kapoor in a statement said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it." 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in action-drama 'Subedaar'.The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film. "In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

