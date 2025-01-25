Anil Kapoor looks back at ‘Fighter’ with immense pride as film completes one year

Mumbai, Jan 25 As his film “Fighter” clocked one in Hindi cinema on Saturday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor looked back at the film with “immense pride” and said the journey with the movie was filled with “hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments”.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared some stills of himself from the film along with a few reviews and a poster of the movie.

Reminiscing about the film, Anil penned down his thoughts in the caption section.

He penned: “Looking back with immense pride as Fighter completes 1 year. It’s almost a ritual for me to look at reviews of some films on their anniversaries. This time I thought I’d share the ritual with everyone…”

The actor added: “This was a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments. I’m so grateful to the incredible team and the love from all of you that made it so special. Here’s to pushing boundaries and creating magic together! #1YearOfFighter.”

“Fighter” was an action drama film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. It also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney. The film is the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

The film marked Anand's production debut and his third collaboration with Roshan after Bang Bang! and War. Real life Indian Air Force personnel worked in the film, which is a fictionalised retelling of a series of military events occurring between India and Pakistan in 2019.

In other news, Anil on January 24 wished showman Subhash Ghai 'Happy Birthday' with a heartfelt post.

He took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post as the filmmaker turned 80.

Anil wrote: "Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor