Anil Kapoor starts preparations for ‘Subedaar’, shares picture on social media

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has begun preparing for his upcoming project 'Subedaar'.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of his preparation.

The image shows him holding an opponent by the neck, with the latter's back facing the camera, likely from a fight training session.

In the caption, the actor wrote: "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai #Subedaar Prep begins."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to the comments section, and wrote: “Go for it, my friend."

Fans flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis.

One user wrote, “Majnu bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?," while another commented, “Wow, so handsome.”

'Subedaar' is directed by Suresh Triveni and is set to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 3, which is set to drop on OTT on June 21, marks Kapoor's first stint as a host.

