Anil Kapoor welcomes his friend Salman Khan to the 60s club

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actor Anil Kapoor welcomed his friend Salman Khan to the 60s with a heartfelt post on social media.

Reflecting on their friendship, which has stood the test of time, Anil penned on the photo-sharing app, "Our friendship has always been simple...sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. (sic)"

Hoping to maintain the same level of friendship with his 'No Entry' co-star in the years to come, Anil went on to write, "I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend. (red heart emoji)".

In this post, Anil also shared a couple of his precious moments with Salman over the years.

Salman and Anil have been roped in several projects together, from "Biwi No.1" in 1999 to "No Entry" in 2005 to "Yuvvraaj" in 2008 to "Race 3" in 2018.

Many others from the entertainment industry wished Salman on his special day using social media.

On the professional front, the makers of his upcoming war drama "Battle of Galwan" unveiled the gripping teaser of the drama on Salman’s birthday.

Salman will essay the role of an Indian Army officer in his next.

The teaser shows him in a weathered look, with controlled aggression, and silence that tends to speak louder than words.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Galwan stand-off between India and China. During the hand-to-hand combat, India lost 20 of its brave soldiers, while China also suffered casualties.

Backed by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, "Battle of Galwan" will star Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady, along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal in important roles.

