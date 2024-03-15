'Animal' music composer Shreyas Puranik lauds Kshitij Saxena for 'Satranga'

Mumbai, March 15 As 'Superstar Singers 3' contestants gear up for final auditions for the Top 15 slated for this weekend, all eyes will be on 13-year-old Kshitij Saxena from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

He made quite an impression with his performance of 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Not only did he get a standing ovation from all, but Super Judge Neha Kakkar also complimented him, saying, "You are a born singer; your performance has been well-received by us and I believe it left an impression on everyone."

The composer of the chartbuster 'Satranga' from 'Animal', Shreyas Puranik, was so impressed by Kshitij's performance in the initial audition, that he came to support him in the final auditions.

Puranik said: "Kshitij, your performance on 'Satranga' was so impressive in the previous round that I was all excited to see you. This song sounds very easy when you hear it but it's a little difficult when someone must sing it. Yet, you sang this song with so much ease. Your singing struck a chord with me, and I genuinely enjoyed it. I would love to sing the last stanza with you."

Pandit's declaration makes it a memorable moment for the aspiring singer, especially when the composer joins Kshitij onstage to sing 'Satranga' together.

Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for children, 'Superstar Singer 3', is helmed by 'Super Judge' Neha Kakkar, who leads the show with five 'Captains' -- Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and Sayali Kamble -- who will share their musical knowledge with the little wonders. The show is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

