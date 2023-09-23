Animal: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look is unmissable!

The makers of the highly anticipated action film 'Animal' thrilled fans on Saturday with the grand unveiling of the movie's first-look poster of Rashmika Mandanna.Sharing the poster on social media, Rashmika revealed that her character is named Geetanjali. The intriguing poster showcases her in a maroon and white checkered silk saree with a smeared bindi on her forehead and her hair messily tied back.

Previously, ‘Animal’ was slated to release in theatres in September. In order to prevent it from coinciding with ‘Jawan’ release, the movie was postponed. It will now release in theatres on December.The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Rashmika Mandanna, known for her stellar work in Telugu cinema with hits like "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Sita Ramam," is steadily carving her path in the Hindi film industry. Her Hindi debut in "Goodbye" alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan garnered significant attention. Earlier this year, she graced the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller "Mission Majnu," a testament to her versatility.