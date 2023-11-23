Animal Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor shines as an obsessive over caring criminal son

Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, 'Animal,' featuring the talented Ranbir Kapoor. The excitement surged as the makers unveiled the first full trailer of 'Animal' on Thursday, November 23. The trailer provides a captivating insight into the film's narrative, primarily revolving around the dynamic father-son relationship portrayed by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Balbir Singh in the trailer showcases a raw and intense performance. The footage reveals Ranbir's character as fiercely protective and almost obsessive in his love for his father. The son, played by Ranbir, appears ready to confront anyone obstructing his deep connection with his father. Rashmika Mandanna adds another layer to the story as Ranbir's love interest, while Bobby Deol makes a stylish and menacing appearance as the primary antagonist.

On the professional front, 'Animal' marks Ranbir Kapoor's second film of the year, following the blockbuster with Shraddha Kapoor, titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' Fans can also look forward to seeing him in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan' alongside Sai Pallavi and the sequel to Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.'

'Animal' is set to hit theatres on December 1, sharing the release date with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur.' As the countdown begins, fans are anticipating a riveting cinematic experience with Ranbir Kapoor leading the way in this intense and emotionally charged film.