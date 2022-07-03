Anjali Tatrari gets pranked by Romil on 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' sets

Mumbai, July 3 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' actress Anjali Tatrari was frightened due to a prank played by her co-actor Romil Chaudhary. During the shoot of recent episodes, Anjali, who is petrified of ghosts, finds it even harder for her to shoot mysterious circumstances and horror sequences in the show.

Romil's prank left Anjali scared so much that she didn't go into her makeup room alone for a long time.

He switched off the lights in Anjali's makeup room and played some spooky noises through a speaker. Anjali tried to get out of the makeup room, she was terrified by a person standing in front of her in a white saree, while he was none other than Romil in the get-up.

As Anjali Tatrari mentioned: "I have always been scared of ghosts and spooky surroundings, however, I love watching horror movies. Having said that, while we were shooting for some horror sequences for Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na recently, our set really spooked me. While Avinesh has been incredibly supportive, Romil pranked me and truly left me terrified. It was actually a late-night shoot and while I was getting ready, suddenly the lights of my makeup room went off."

"I could hear some strange voices as well, and while I got afraid, I was determined to get out of there. However, Romil, dressed up as a ghost, came in and scared me beyond belief. I thought my most horrific dreams were playing out in front of me and I screamed so loudly that everyone around would have heard me. When I heard everyone laugh, I understood that it was a prank," she added.

'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' airs on Zee TV.

