Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

Mumbai, June 6 Actress Anjali Tatrari, who will be seen essaying the role of Yuvika in the upcoming television show 'Vanshaj', has shared what inspired her to take up the role.

The actress, who has always been intentional in selecting characters that convey a message to the audience, found a perfect role in Yuvika's character.

She said, "Life sometimes places us in circumstances where we mature or grow up ahead of our time, and I can deeply connect with this as it reflects my own journey. I believe I matured and shouldered responsibilities at a young age, which aligns with Yuvika's trajectory. This character holds great significance as Yuvika challenges patriarchy and proves capability is supreme."

She further mentioned, "Both men and women should be given opportunities based on their potential. It is a role that exudes strength, and I have always been drawn to portraying such characters that inspire and leave a lasting impact on the audience. I am absolutely thrilled and excited to portray Yuvika's character, which possesses a remarkable strength and a relatability factor that resonates deeply."

The makers also have revealed the set of the show. It is designed to support the narrative of the show with modern architectural opulence. Be it props, furniture or aesthetic, all the elements align with the story of the show and convey the utopian business class feel.

Talking about her preparation for the part, the actress said, "In my preparation for Yuvika's character, workshops certainly played a part, but personally, I am committed to immersing myself in the script repeatedly to infuse nuanced details that bring the character to life, transcending mere fiction. For instance, Yuvika might freeze in a serious situation or become momentarily lost, unsure of her next move."

She added, "We have incorporated various elements into Yuvika's character, and honestly, there are numerous layers to her persona. Every day, I uncover something new about the character, continually adding dimensions to enhance its authenticity. Given the multitude of shades within the role, it feels like an evolving task, where the character undergoes changes with each passing day."

'Vanshaj' will air on Sony SAB on June 12 from Monday to Saturday.





aa/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor