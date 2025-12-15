Ankita Lokhande channels her inner Madhuri Dixit as she grooves on 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar'

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Ankita Lokhande channeled her inner Madhuri Dixit as she gave a mesmerizing performance on the 'Dhak Dhak' girl's "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar".

Adding to the charm of the memorable number with her on-point expressions, Ankita shared her delight at being an '80s child, claiming that music was not just listened to but felt back then.

Posting a clip of herself grooving on "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar" in her balcony, Ankita went on to write on her Instagram handle, "80s–90s ke gaane sirf sune nahi jaate the… mehsoos kiye jaate the. “Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar (Musical Note emoji) ‘’Madhuri Dixit.’’ , ek ehsaas…(sic)."

Reminiscing about the magical time of the 80s and 90s, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress added, "Is generation ko sound milega, par woh feeling nahi. Grateful to be an 80s child, kyunki wahin se sapne delhna aur seekhna shuru hua Aur main… aaj bhi seekh rahi hoon."

"Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar" is a popular track from the 1993 movie "Khal Nayak," featuring Sanjay Dutt as the lead.

On another note, Ankita celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Vikas Jain on Sunday.

Marking the special day, the lovebirds dropped a video comprising some of their cherished moments over the years. From the couple cutting the cake to their vacation diaries, the clip had some precious moments of Ankita and Vicky.

In the caption of the post, these two talked about choosing love even during challenging times, building a relationship based on trust, patience, and friendship.

“4 years of us Of growing, learning, falling, rising side by side.. We’ve held each other through the loud days and the quiet ones, choosing love even when it wasn’t easy. What we’ve built is more than time it’s trust, patience, friendship, and home..If this is what four years feel like, we’re ready for the long, long lifetime ahead.. Always us. #AnVI ki Kahani#HappyAnniversary #BetterTogether," the post read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor