Ankita Lokhande remarries Vicky Jain in Europe

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot once again! The couple married each other in a scenic location and shared the news with their fans by posting a video and pictures from the ceremony. The posts show Ankita and Vicky stealing a kiss, Vicky going down on his knee for his wife, and posing for pictures. Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 2021.

posted pictures and a video from her wedding ceremony with her husband, Vicky Jain, on Instagram. The snippets show Ankita in a gorgeous pink sequinned saree, styled with a stunning blouse and matching jewellery. Meanwhile, Vicky complemented his wife in a white tuxedo. Ankita posted the photos with the caption, "Keep your face always towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you," and "I made a wish upon a star, I turned around, and there you were. I love you Mr J." "We got married again #watchtilltheend," the caption read.