Anoushka Shankar to present at Grammy Awards 2025, nominated for two albums

Washington [US], January 30 : British American sitarist Anoushka Shankar is set to represent India as the presenter of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

This is another proud moment for Indian artists making their mark on the global stage, following comedian Vir Das' role as host at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Apart from this, Anoushka, who is the daughter of composer Ravi Shankar, has also received two Grammy nominations this year for her albums 'Ch II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' and 'A Rock Somewhere' bringing her total Grammy nominations to 11.

Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram account to share her excitement saying she finds herself in a "wonderful position" of representing India on the global stage.

"Eeeeeeee I have news! What a thrill to be asked to serve as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony this Sunday! The last time I presented was in 2016 - an extraordinary day, not only because I was nominated for my 5th Grammy for my classical album 'Home,' but also because I was the first Indian musician ever to present at the ceremony. Although so much has changed (personally and globally) over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage," her post read.

"I'm also proud to be nominated this year for my latest album 'Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn' and my featuring role on Jacob Collier's 'A Rock Somewhere' - my 10th and 11th Grammy noms respectively! Let's see what happens on Sunday," she added.

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned on February 2 and will air live from the venue in Los Angeles.

The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor