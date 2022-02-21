Anshuman Jha starts shooting for his directorial debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actor Anshuman Jha has finally started shooting for his directorial debut with 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in London.

The film was initially supposed to go on floors in March 2020, but suffered a long delay due to the pandemic. The film stars 'Mirzapur' and 'Out Of Love' fame Rasika Dugal along with 'Made In Heaven' star Arjun Mathur in the lead roles amongst others.

On getting to resume shoot in London, Anshuman said, "I work for fulfilment, not achievements. 2022 is the year of fulfilment with 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' finally going on floor. The whole world saw a major setback with almost everything coming to a standstill during the first wave of the coronavirus, with the entertainment industry being no exception."

He added: "While the pandemic delayed us with the first wave in March 2020 and subsequently with the second wave in 2021, I am grateful that we are finally going on floors now. We are excited as a unit and hoping to finish filming soon."

Anshuman has a few good titles to his name as an actor like 2014's comedy drama 'Yeh Hai Bakrapur' and the 2018 success 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' as a leading man.

