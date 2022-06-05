Anshuman Malhotra talks about his character in 'Feels Like Home'

Mumbai, June 5 Actor Anshuman Malhotra, who is known for the show MTV 'Splitsvilla' , will be seen playing a pivotal role in the web series, 'Feels Like Home'.

Anshuman says: "When I first heard that Sidhanta was creating this show, I was super excited. I think 'Feels Like Home' is my dream project as I got to work with one of my favourite screenwriters, and I've always been in awe of his work. Moreover, the story of this show is pretty much similar to my reality."

The actor is known for projects such as 'Haider' and 'Love Sleep Repeat'.

In the web series, he portrays an interesting character of Sameer, a student who is a genius and a kind of playboy.

He adds: "I have lived in Mumbai with a few of my friends for about two years. So, I thought I could bring something fascinating to the table because of my experience with my roommates. This opportunity of working with Preet, Vishnu and Mihir was nothing less than a joy ride. They are an exceptionally talented bunch of people, and I had one of my best times shooting with them."

While discussing what makes the show unique, Anshuman shares: "'Feels Like Home' is about balancing life. We are attempting to create something that is real and strikes the right chord with the audiences due to its authenticity and beautiful writing."

'Feels Like Home' will stream from June 10 on Lionsgate Play.

