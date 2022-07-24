'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' first look presents MODOK's MCU live action debut

Los Angeles, July 24 The first official look of superhero film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was unveiled at Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The first look showcases action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports Variety.

Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'

Quoted by Variety, Rudd told the crowd at Comic-Con, "Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe. Scott's been busy at work-ish. With a little book. And I don't know what else I'm supposed to say!"

"The second film is all about how powerful she is," Lilly said, offering a tease of where the film is at now. "This one is about her vulnerabilities."

Variety further states that the group then stood aside to showcase a bit of footage exclusive to Comic-Con attendees, involving first looks of Bill Murray's character in the film, Jonathan Majors' villain Kang the Conqueror and the briefest shot of MODOK, the bigheaded cybernetic villain from Marvel Comics, making his live-action MCU debut. MODOK did not speak in the trailer, giving fans little hint as to who could be playing the mutagenic monster.

Rudd returns for his third 'Ant-Man' movie alongside Lilly as Hope van Dyne, known as the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the quantum realm in 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

