Anthony Mackie to open film, TV studio

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' fame, who is a native of New Orleans, will be building a film and TV studio in the southern city on 20 acres of land.

According to Deadline, a local news website has reported that the star has bought the land near the Little Woods neighbourhood which is close to the I-10 service road.

The current Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, expressed her excitement about the venture via Twitter.

She wrote, "The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam. New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !! The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!"

As per Deadline, another news outlet suggests that Mackie's interest in investing in a studio stems from his passion for producing, as he has several producing credits including 'The Banker' and 'Outside The Wire'.

( With inputs from ANI )

