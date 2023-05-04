Anupam Kher announces his new film 'Vijay 69', deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, announced his new film titled 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Sharing the film's first look, Kher tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young!Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy

Produced by: #ManeeshSharma."

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's The Namesake, Aamir Khan's directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta's Water as an Assistant Director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing it.

Kher is also set to star in edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled 'The Room'. Helmed by Sikandar Sidhu, the film also stars Pravin in the lead roles.

He will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's next 'The Vaccine War.''The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

