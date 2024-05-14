Anupam Kher proudly welcomes Jawan's action director Sunil Rodrigues to his 'Tanvi The Great' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently busy working on his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'. On Tuesday, he proudly introduced action director Sunil Rodrigues, who is well known for movies such as 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', and 'Sooryavanshi', has joined his team.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. He dropped a picture with action director Sunil Rodrigues.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C67n4xwig4l/?

Along with the post, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted and Proud to introduce the #ActionDirector of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat Mr. #SunilRodrigues. Rod, as he is popularly known is one of the most dynamic, scientific and charismatic action man in our industry. He may look tough and overpowering but he is the gentlest person on the set. He also is a great storyteller! Thank you dearest #Rod for your love, brilliance and craftsmanship! Jai Ho! #Singham #Jawan #Pathaan #Mukkebaaz #Tiger3 #Simmba #Suryavanshi #TanviTheGreat"

Sharing his excitement, Sunil Rodrigues said, "As an Action director working with Anupam Khar was totally a different experience for me. Your ability to embrace everyone's ideas and treat everyone with equal respect creates a positive and inspiring environment for every technician . Your dedication to fairness and your hard-working nature set a remarkable example for all of us to follow."

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

He is yet to announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor