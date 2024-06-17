Anupam Kher shares video with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika from sets of 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Anupam Kher is currently busy working on his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'. He recently welcomed a special visitor on the sets, who is none other than late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika.

The Kashmir Files actor shared a video of their candid chit-chat, where both of them discussed her exam results on Instagram.

Focusing the camera on Vanshika's side, Anupam was seen asking how she scored in her exams at school.

He also asked her what are her plans for the holidays.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Random Chit Chat with Vanshika: it was nice to have #VanshikaKaushik visit our set of #TanviTheGreat. Felt good to talk to her about her exams, marks, holidays, tuitions etc. Sometimes it is good to talk about these normal things, isn't it?"

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, Vanshika posted, "Happy Father's Day Anupam uncle!"

Kher re-shared Vanshika's post and reacted with heart emojis.

After Satish's sudden demise, Kher had promised to spend a lot of time with his daughter.

He is often seen posting videos and pictures with her.

Taking her out for lunch to dancing together.

Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 9 in New Delhi.

Kher was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood.

Talking about 'Tanvi The Great', 'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

