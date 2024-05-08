Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty mourn demise of filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : The sudden demise of veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan has left the film industry in shock and grief.

Several members of the film fraternity took to social media to express condolence at the passing away of Sangeeth, who had directed films like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Apna Sapna Money Money in Bollywood.

Remembering Sangeeth, veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a video in which he could be seen getting emotional as he recalled his friendship with the late director.

"My good and dear friend and director of my three films #SangeetSivan left us all before time. He was not only a good director but he was also a great human being. I will always miss his warmth and his laughter. Good bye my friend. You have entertained people a lot with your personality and your movies. Thank you," Kher wrote.

Actor Suniel Shetty also penned a moving tribute for Sangeeth.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Sangeeth Sivan. A genius of cinema and an incredible human being. Will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he posted on X.

The news of his demise was confirmed toby Sangeeth Sivan's brother Sanjeev Sivan.

The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and unfortunately, on Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, as per Sanjeev Sivan.Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan, is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.

He rose to massive fame by helming blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers such as Yodha (1992), Gandharvam (1993) and Nirnayam (1995).

