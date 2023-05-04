Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai, May 4 National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, who is known for his roles in films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Tridev', 'Lamhe', 'Special 26' and several others, will headline the upcoming streaming film 'Vijay 69'. This will be Kher's 537th film.

The film will follow the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously helmed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

Making the announcement, Kher tweeted: "It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor