Anupam Kher wishes Raju Kher: You are the bestest brother in the entire world

Mumbai, Sep 11 Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has penned a birthday wish for his “quiet supporter” and “bestest brother in the entire world” Raju Kher.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture featuring a younger version of him and his brother. He added the song “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo” sung by late legendary singer Mukesh from the 1966 film “Teesri Kasam”.

For the caption, Anupam penned a heart-melting note for his actor brother: “Happy Birthday #RajuMereBhai! You are the bestest brother in the entire world! My Quiet Supporter! You are solid, very funny! A wonderful son, father and husband!”

Anupam added: “You are stubborn, adiyal, sometimes irritating too! But selfless and my ROCK! I have put our favourite childhood song here which will always remind us of our bonding together! May God give you all the happiness, long, healthy and happy life! You are my ROCKSTARS!”

“Rockstars are also those who may not be greatly famous. But totally DEPENDABLE! Bless you and love you my brother! Raju ji ki JAI!”

Raju has worked in several films such as Ghulam, Jungle, Om Jai Jagadish, Delhi Belly, Shootout At Wadala, Krrish 3, Main Tera Hero, Uunchai and Patna Shuklla. He has also worked in the small screen with shows such as Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, Pari Hoon Main, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Beintehaa and Doli Armaano Ki to name a few.

Talking about Anupam, his latest release includes “The Bengal Files” by Vivek Agnihotri.

“The Bengal Files” presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.

The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

