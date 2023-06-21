Anupam Kher's yoga video will leave you inspired

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a special video with fans and followers on social media.

Kher is one of the actors who does not take his health for granted. From working out regularly to eating healthy, his fitness regime is quite inspiring.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor posted a video featuring moments from him performing yoga asanas, and attending sessions to pose with Yoga gurus.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Best wishes to all of you from InternationalYogaDay. Yoga, a gift from India to the whole world with a message for both healthy body and peace of mind! Hail to all my Yoga Gurus! Hail India."

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy international yoga day to you too.."

"You're such an inspiration," another commented.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the thriller film 'IB71' opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal.

He is currently busy shooting for 'Vijay 69'.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it.

He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

