Anurag Singh Thakur announces setting up of Film Certification Facilitation Office in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 25 : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday announced the setting up of a regional facilitation office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Chandigarh, with the objective of promoting ease of doing business for filmmakers of the region.

Making this announcement at the closing ceremony of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Chandigarh today, Thakur said filmmakers of the region can get the facility of screening of their films and submission of cuts/modifications, without having to go to either Delhi or Mumbai to get CBFC Certificate for their films. He said, this move will further strengthen the Punjabi film industry, as per a press release.

The Minister further added, "Today, India is being viewed as a content hub and we are becoming the preferred country for both shooting and post-production for international films. Parallely our own content is getting a lot of praise across the world".

Stating that every year, more than half of the 2500 films made in the world are made on Indian soil the Minister said, "From feature films to documentaries and short films to serials, Indian cinema today is capturing every colour of life on its canvas and making local stories global. It therefore does not matter what language a film is being made in, as long as the content is interesting, it will always have takers".

"I have great faith that the films that are made in the Punjab region also have great potential. Therefore, the Government has decided to set up a CBFC facilitation office in Chandigarh so that the process of getting certification becomes easier and the process of film completion becomes faster," Thakur added, as per the release.

The Minister also spoke about the initiative being taken by the government to make film halls more accessible for specially- abled film fans. The government has already invited comments from stakeholders to firm up a new guideline in this regard so that people with hearing and visual impairment have the opportunity to enjoy a film, like everyone else.

"It has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure equal opportunity for all citizens of this country. He is the first person to call them Divyang, instead of Viklang. It is with his express interest that the Government has taken it upon itself to release a version of every film which will be suited for those who are differently-abled, "he said.

Speaking on the menace of piracy, Thakur added, "We have recently made very meaningful changes in the Cinematograph Act to prevent film piracy. Today, special nodal officers are being appointed at all our CBFC centres to curb piracy.12 nodal officers across the country will receive complaints against piracy and give instructions to remove pirated content on digital platforms. Action will be taken within 48 hours of receiving the complaint. Piracy is a big threat not only to the film industry but to the entire world, " as per the release.

According to reports, the film industry is incurring a loss of Rs 20,000 crore every year due to piracy.

Congratulating the organisers of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival, Shri Thakur said, "The efforts being made to promote young talent and to motivate them to make meaningful films that reflect the rich culture and heritage of our country is indeed commendable. I look forward to seeing many of these films in leading film festivals across the world in the near future."

