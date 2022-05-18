Anurag Thakur at Cannes: India becoming 'content hub' of the world

New Delhi, May 18 Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made a pitch for India becoming a "content hub of the world" and the preferred "post production hub" for global filmmakers as he led a star-studded delegation to the Marche du Films at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India is the 'First Country of Honour'.

He walked the Cannes red carpet with celebrities from the world of Indian cinema. They included acclaimed actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan, music maestro A.R. Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and noted lyricist and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Appropriately, the minister described it as "a historic moment" for India.

Madhavan's film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', is foremost among the films chosen to represent India at the festival. Other members of the Indian delegation include two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej as well as southern actresses Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the minister also met Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Pictures Association (MPA), the trade body that represents the top American film studios. Rivkin is also a former U.S. ambassador to France.

India, according to 'Variety', will be prominently visible throughout the festival this year. Deepika Padukone is on the jury for the main feature film competition. Rahman's directorial debut film 'Le Musk', premiered on Tuesday at the market's Cannes XR programme.

Shaunak Sen's Sundance grand jury prize-winning documentary 'All That Breathes' is showing at a special screening. Satyajit Ray's 'Pratidwandi' (1970) will be screened at the festival's Cannes Classics section.

