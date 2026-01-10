Anusha Dandekar is grateful for a beautiful life, even through the hardest battles

Mumbai, Jan 10 : Actress and television personality Anusha Dandekar, who turned 44 on Friday, marked her birthday on a deeply emotional note as she reflected on life, growth and the people who shaped her journey.

Sharing a cherished throwback video from her childhood in pigtails, Anusha spoke about staying connected to the fearless, happy-go-lucky little girl she once was.

She wrote: “The bridge between who you were and who you are becoming, seems like it should be so different but I kinda disagree, that little fearless, happy go lucky, loving little me, is exactly who I want to be, so coming back to that is all you can ever ask for.”

“I’ve lived a really beautiful life with so much to be grateful for, even through the hardest battles.”

Anusha said that she has learnt so much and here “I am still wanting to sing and dance my way through life! Can’t ask for anything more.”

“Ps. Thankyou @sulabha.dandekar my Birth Giver! You and me in Sudan, 44 years ago. Love you. That’s my Daddy in the background saying Action, as you can see I had parents who let me fly from day one! And yes that’s me in the pink top with pigtails!”

She conlcuded: “THANKYOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES AND LOVE! I feel so special beyond! You made my heart explode Also I know the songs hit differently when you finally understand the words hahahahaha”

Anusha’s sister Shibani Akhtar shared the same video to wish her sister, whom she lovingly called her “chicken”.

Shibani had written: “Happy bday chicken. I love you endlessly my little superstar Dream big, shine bright and stay as beautiful as you are always @anushadandekar.”

Talking about Anusha, on the work front, has been a successful Indian television host, VJ, actor, and model. She became a household name with hosting shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Love School, and MTV Teen Diva. Apart from television hosting, she has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh, and Delhi Belly.

Meanwhile, Shibani is an Indian actor, singer, model, and television host and is known for her work in Bollywood films and digital content. She began her career as a VJ and later appeared in movies like Roy, Shaandaar, and Naam Shabana.

The actress is also a singer and part of the music band Shibani Kashyap Project. The actress has been in the spotlight of late for her relationship and marriage to Farhan Akhtar in 2022. She is the daughter-in-law of ace writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani and Javed’s second wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

