Anushka Sen oozes doll-like vibes as she enjoys her vacation in Busan
By IANS | Published: April 7, 2024 11:57 AM2024-04-07T11:57:31+5:302024-04-07T12:00:11+5:30
Mumbai, April 7 Actress Anushka Sen on Sunday treated her fans to beautiful pictures of herself from her vacation to Busan, South Korea.
Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.4 million followers, shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a white top with frill sleeves, and a matching skirt.
The actress accessorised the look with a watch, pendant, and earrings.
Anushka has kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses open.
The doll-like look was rounded off with white sneakers.
Anushka, who was the contestant of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote in the caption: "Hello Busan", followed by a white heart, flower and sunshine emojis.
One user commented on the post: "aww..so cute", another said: "pyaari".
A fan said: "You looking like a beautiful flower gorgeous".
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the web series 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.
