Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Leave Mumbai, Star Couple to Seek British Citizenship?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been keeping low profile away from the media glare post the birth of their son Akaay. While many criticised Kohli for skipping the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, many hailed him for being with his family when they most needed him. The star-batter recently returned to India, for the IPL but Anushka stayed with the kids. However, some Redditors are speculating whether Virat and Anushka plan to shift to the UK with their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

A Reddit user shared a post stating that Anushka was last seen in India in December 2023. However, she gave birth to her son in the UK in February 2024. And it seems like the family will stay there for a while. The user also questioned if they plan to slowly shift to the UK after the birth of their children.As soon as the post was shared, netizens flooded the comments section and expressed their point of view. One of the users wrote, "Virat is back for IPL..but yes, they could shift to the UK.. once Virat is done with cricket."

Another one commented, "Yes, because a) if you have money, life in uk is very peaceful b) citizenship is easily available you have to invest some amount c) privacy for vamika n akaay which they want d) Anushka in her initial interviews had always said that she does want to be a housewife be there for her children."Speaking about Anushka, the actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which will show the journey of Jhulan Goswami, who rose above hurdles like misogyny, politics, and discrimination along her way to becoming an inspiration for an entire generation of sportswomen. She will be seen alongside Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in Prosit Roy’s directorial. The film was announced by Netflix in 2022. Chakda ‘Xpress is penned by Abhishek Banerjee.



