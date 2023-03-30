Anushka Sharma prepares kale chane, poori on Ram Navami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, devotees across the country pray and perform various rituals while worshipping the Lord Ram. Any festival is incomplete without food and a special prasad (offering) is prepared for Lord Ram on this day.

A sincere devotee herself, actor-producer Anushka Sharma prepared a lip-smacking Ram Navami bhog thali comprising halwa, poori and kale chane.

Taking to Instagram story, Anushka dropped a video of the plate filled with poori and kale chane.

Several celebs also marked this occasion by wishing their fans on social media.

Ram Navami is a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the legendary former India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' under the banner of his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.

