Anushka Sharma steps away from her production company to focus on acting

Mumbai, March 19 Anushka Sharma has stepped away from Clean Slate Filmz (CSF), a production banner that she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in the year 2013.

The actress shared the news of her departure from the production company through social media on Saturday.

The actress wants to commit her time to the craft of acting and this decision allows her to dedicate her time and resources to her first love which is acting. The move makes Karnesh the sole decision maker and places him at the helm of affairs at Clean Slate Filmz.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared a long note as she wrote in the caption, "Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!!"

The actress shared in the long note, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve."

Mentioning the reason behind this decision, she said, "While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before."

She continued, "So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Anushka gave her best wishes to Karnesh maintaining that the production house will go from strength to strength under Karnesh's leadership.

She added, "I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!"

For Anushka, the single point of focus is her acting career now she returns to the movies with 'Chakda Xpress' after her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor