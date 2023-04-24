Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a 'dance pe chance' in the gym
By IANS | Published: April 24, 2023 01:03 PM2023-04-24T13:03:03+5:302023-04-24T13:20:16+5:30
Mumbai, April 24 Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh's song 'Elevated' in a new video.
Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.
Virat is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he's heard saying: "Aah."
The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress captions the video with "Dance Pe Chance," a song which featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.
