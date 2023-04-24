Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a 'dance pe chance' in the gym

Mumbai, April 24 Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh's song 'Elevated' in a new video.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.

Virat is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he's heard saying: "Aah."

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress captions the video with "Dance Pe Chance," a song which featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor