Aparshakti Khurana reveals when he first faced rejection!

Mumbai, June 21 Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has talked about when he first faced rejection and it was related to selling washing machines on television.

Aparshakti opened up recently on a podcast of a funny incident. One of the times he was rejected was when he went to audition for a tele shopping network.

He said, "Not even my parents know this. But I was rejected by a television shopping network due to high pitch and over the top energy. I had to sell a washing machine! I guess I wasn't cut out for that".

On the work front, Aparshakti will next be seen in 'Berlin', a crime thriller. He will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter.

The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor