Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings with 'diyas' captured on iPhone

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Apple CEO Tim Cook has extended Diwali greetings on social media, along with a beautiful picture of diyas captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max.

"Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max," Cook wrote on X.

As mentioned in the tweet, the picture was shared by Apeksha Maker, offering a glimpse at Diwali festivities. It focuses on the tradition of lighting diyas in a bid to celebrate the festival.

Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/s4BarZip3m— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Notably, Cook has time and again shared his wishes on Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi. Last year, he shared another picture of decorated diyas and wrote, "Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights! Shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra."

Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights! Shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra. pic.twitter.com/zFndTguCpC— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 1, 2024

}}}}

In September this year, Apple unveiled its brand new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the top models in its new iPhone 17 lineup, alongside the regular iPhone 17 and all-new iPhone Air.

The Pro returns to an aluminium build, adds the biggest battery of any iPhone yet, and boasts what Apple is calling a "full-width camera plateau" on the back as per the live event, which was broadcast on Apple's website and YouTube channel on September 9.

Meanwhile, Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor