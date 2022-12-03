Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani embrace parenthood after 18 years of marriage

Actors Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are new parents in the town.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, have recently welcomed a baby girl.

Sharing the good news, Apruva took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya," Apurva wrote.

He also posted a set of pictures featuring his wife and daughter.

As soon as Apurva shared the news, fans and members of the film and television industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the couple.

"Omg am so happy.. congratulations you guys," actor Kishwer Merchant commented.

"Omg appu and Shilpa..blessings blessings and purest love to you both and my Baby Ishaan," actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote.

Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage. The two have participated together in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. Shilpa shot to fame with his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Apurva became a household name with his work in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He also acted along with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry in Subhash Ghai's film 'Pardes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor