A.R. Rahman, Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal pay tributes to Bappi Lahiri

Chennai, Feb 16 Music director A.R. Rahman on Wednesday joined scores of music and singers across the country in paying tribute to Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who passed away late on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Rahman said, "Rest in peace Bappida! Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has sung a number of songs in several languages, too was among those who paid homage to the great musician.

Describing Bappi Lahiri as "the most iconic personality, a true rockstar of our country," she said, "Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

One of the top music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Devi Sri Prasad too condoled the death of the King of Disco.

He said, "Sad to hear about the demise of legend Bappi Lahiri ji who rocked with his unique disco music (and) who also set a trend with his unique look.

"Can never forget the blockbuster music of our Megastar Chiranjeevi sir's 'Gang Leader'/ Rest in peace dear Bappi da."

