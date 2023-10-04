AR Rahman files Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

AR Rahman, who recently faced criticism following the Chennai concert debacle, is once again in the limelight due to a controversy involving the Association of Surgeons of India (ASICON). The association has filed a complaint against Rahman, accusing him of accepting Rs 29 lakh for a concert that he never performed. In response to these allegations, Rahman's legal team has issued a defamation notice demanding Rs 10 crore in compensation. The legal notice, sent to ASICON, requests the withdrawal of the complaint within three days. Rahman categorically denies all accusations, asserting that third parties were involved, and he was unaware of the transaction.

The notice also insists on an unconditional apology from the association for attempting to tarnish the musician's reputation. If the association fails to comply with the compensation demand, legal and criminal proceedings are threatened. Rahman's counsel emphasizes the seriousness of the matter, and the demand for Rs 10 crore underscores the gravity of the alleged damage to the artist's image. The association's complaint dates back to 2018, claiming that Rahman received Rs 29 lakh for a concert that never materialized. As this legal battle unfolds, it adds another layer of complexity to the recent controversies surrounding the renowned musician. Rahman popular for his works in Indian cinema; predominantly in Tamil and Hindi films, with occasional forays in international cinema. He is a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. In 2010, the Indian government conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award.