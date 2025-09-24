AR Rahman Secures Relief as Delhi High Court Overturns Single-Judge Order in Veera Raja Veera Copyright Case

The Delhi High Court revoked the interim injunction against A.R. Rahman in the copyright dispute over Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyan Selvan 2. Veteran classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claimed that the song was borrowed from his family’s legendary Shiva Stuti composition. The order of the Delhi HC was passed on September 24. The case was being heard by a division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla. The bench allowed Rahman’s appeal, overturning a single-judge order. The court stated that this ruling does not address whether copyright infringement occurred, and the detailed verdict is yet to be released in this case.

In April 2025, the single judge had ruled that Veera Raja Veera was ‘identical’ to ‘Shiva Stuti’ with slight modifications. The order also directed that due credit be given to Dagar’s father, Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and his uncle, Ustad N. Zahiruddin Dagar, in addition to a deposit of ₹2 crore and payment of ₹2 lakh towards legal expenses.

Dispute Background:

Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2010, filed a case against AR Rahman’s Veera Raja Veera. He claimed that it was heavily inspired by Shiva Stuti. Shiva Stuti is a composition by Dagar’s father, Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and uncle Zahiruddin Dagar. As per the lawsuit, the lyrics of the song differ, but the melody, rhythm, and overall beat are very close to the original Shiva Stuti. The lawsuit also states the Dagar family’s contribution was not properly acknowledged. Dagar stated that he had complete rights to his family’s compositions through agreements with all legal heirs.

What Will Happen Now:

The recent ruling clears the way for Rahman and the film producers temporarily, but the copyright infringement remains unresolved in this case. Both parties are waiting for the court’s detailed order. The detailed order will decide the outcome of this case.

Dagar asserted that the Shiva Stuti composition, originally performed in the 1970s, had been presented on international platforms, including a performance at Amsterdam’s Royal Tropical Institute in 1978.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a Tamil historical drama starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi. The film brings to life the saga of the Chola dynasty with stunning visuals and a soulful soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman. Among its standout tracks, Veera Raja Veera gained widespread popularity but also became the subject of a copyright dispute linked to the composition Shiva Stuti.