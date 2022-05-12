AR Rahman: Working with young talent is a symbiotic process

Mumbai, May 12 For celebrated music composer A R Rahman, collaborating and working in tandem with a younger crop of artistes is a symbiotic process as it not just gives the younger artistes a chance to learn from the experience of seniors but also provides a blast of new creative energy to him.

Speaking during the media interaction on the occasion of talent platform 'Nexa Music' Season 2 announcement, the 'Jai Ho' hitmaker said, "When I meet young talents, we share philosophies and thoughts. We all learn from each other, nobody is a master, it's an encouraging atmosphere."

Explaining how the creative relationship works between the talents group, Rahman further shared, "We give hope, faith to the new generation and they give us enthusiasm. That's how the give and take is between us."

Rahman recently scored the music for the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

For his upcoming projects, he has an untitled film headlined by Shahrukh Khan, helmed by Atlee.

Recently, Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed who is an audio engineer.

