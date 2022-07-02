Aramis Knight lists similarities he shares with his 'Ms. Marvel' character

Mumbai, July 2 American actor Aramis Knight, who essays the role of Kareem, a member of the Red Daggers, in the superhero series 'Ms. Marvel', spoke about the similarities he shares with his character.

Aramis, who is of Pakistani descent, has stepped into the shoes of Kareem, who too hails from Pakistan. The actor said: "I think the producers made a very smart choice while casting us because everyone who has been casted for characters have been the characters which are very similar to the individual that they are portrayed by."

"Moreover, my character of Kareem is someone who is compassionate and someone who has passion to work for the cause. Also I think I connect with him over the cause of loyalty because he is very loyal to the Red Daggers and I am a very loyal person as well. So I definitely saw a lot of myself in Kareem and then comes the martial arts aspect as I am a martial artiste as well."

However, not everything is identical and overlapping between Knight and Kareem, as he mentioned: "One thing I would say is different about me and Kareem is that I am from California and my grandmother was from Karachi originally.So, I had to learn a new dialect.

"I can picture my grandmother's voice in my head. It helped a lot with the general rules of having a Karachi accent. This part was a bit difficult, hours of dialogue training helped me master it over a period of time," he concluded.

'Ms. Marvel' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor