Arbaaz Khan, Bhumika Chawla to star in slice-of-life drama film titled ‘Kesar Singh’

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actors Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla will be seen starring in an inspiring, emotional slice-of-life drama titled ‘Kesar Singh’.

Bhumika said: “This film came to me like a blessing. Kesar’s journey is emotional, inspiring, and beautifully human. Working with Arbaaz has been wonderful, and being part of such a meaningful story feels truly special. Cannot wait for the audiences to witness kesar singh's journey on screen”

Shot authentically across the culturally rich landscapes of Uttar Pradesh and Wai, the film captures the raw charm, emotional texture, and everyday spirit of heartland India.

The setting becomes a character in itself as Kesar Singh explores struggles, hopes, and the small victories that turn ordinary people into extraordinary survivors.

Producer Parimal Shah added: “Kesar Singh is not just a film, it’s a tribute to resilience and never-say-die spirit. We wanted to create a story that uplifts without losing authenticity, and Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla have brought extraordinary truth to their roles. We’re excited to bring this heartfelt journey to audiences soon.”

At its core, Kesar Singh is an uplifting, emotionally resonant story about the spirit of living and the courage to never give up. Rooted in real human emotions, it celebrates resilience, inner strength, and the determination to rise after every fall making its narrative universally relatable.

Produced by Parimal Shah and Vinit Shah under Equator Entertainments, and directed by Jasbeer, the film promises a sincere, moving, and grounded cinematic experience.

Kesar Singh has completed filming and is currently in post-production. The film is coming soon.

Talking about Arbaaz, he was last seen onscreen in the 2023 film Farrey,a heist thriller film directed by Soumendra Padhi.

It stars Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role with Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla.It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius. He went on to produce “Patna Shuklla” and “Bandaa Singh Chaudhary”.

