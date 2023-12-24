Arbaaz Khan marries for the second time, actor ties the knot with Shura Khan

Actor Arbaaz Khan ties a knot to Bollywood makeup artist Shura khan on Sunday. It was a close-Knit ceremony. The love birds marked Qabul Hein at Arpita Khan (Arbaaz Khan Sister) house. only close members were allowed for this wedding. Actress Raveena Tandon Shared an inside video of couple enjoying their post-wedding bash with their closed ones.

Raveena Tandon Shared this video on her official Instagram account captioning, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings sshurakhan and arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! ♥️🍾🥂"

This is Arbaaz khan's second marriage, previously he was married to model actress Malaika Arora, and they have son Arhaan. the couple got divorced in May 2017. Arbaaz khan and Shura Khan were dating for quite long period after his breakup with Giorgia Andriani for four years.