Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially divorced? Actor Rajeev Sen's latest Instagram post hinted at it. On Thursday, Rajeev posted a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, Rajeev shared an old happy picture with his wife Charu Asopa and wrote, " There are no good byes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom & dad to our daughter."

If reports are to be believed Rajeev and Charu have officially divorced.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.

In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their Marriage for good."Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we announced that we are ending our marriage and realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen was recently seen in his own production, the short film 'Hasrat'.

