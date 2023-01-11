Argentina 1985 beats RRR to win Best Picture at Golden Globes 2023

RRR lost the Best Picture Award to 1985 from Argentina. The film got nominated in two categories this year, including Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture in the non-English category. RRR lost the award to Argentina, 1985. However, the film won its first Golden Globes for Best Original song for Naatu Naatu.

RRR was nominated alongside Korean romantic mystery 'Decision To Leave', German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Argentine historical drama 'Argentina, 1985', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama 'Close' in the non-English category. For those unaware, the Golden Globes 2023 is being held in California.The Telugu language film, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. RRR has become an international phenomenon with a collection of over Rs. 1200 crore (approximately) worldwide.

