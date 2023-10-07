Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez settle their divorce, 6 months after break up

Los Angeles [US], October 7 : Singer Ariana Grande has settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez, six months after their break up.

The 'Thank You, Next' singer, who signed a prenup with Dalton, will pay him USD 1,250,000, according to TMZ.

The luxury real estate agent will not receive spousal support as his tax-free payment will be granted upfront as opposed to over time, People reported.

Dalton will also reportedly receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, in addition to the pop star covering up to USD 25,000 of his attorney fees.

Grande filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in September.

"They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process," a source told People in September after Grande filed for divorce. The insider called the uncoupling "kind and patient," saying Grande and Gomez had "moved on."

Grande and Gomez began dating in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. By December of that year, they announced that they were engaged.

"Forever n then some," the "7 Rings" songstress captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring.

Back in July, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling rumours about troubles with her husband.

As per People, Ariana is now dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. Slater was married to Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child in January 2023. Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July.

