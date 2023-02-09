PM Modi wishes Maha CM Eknath Shinde on his birthday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2023 02:33 PM 2023-02-09T14:33:04+5:30 2023-02-09T14:33:26+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde are celebrating his 59th birthday today. Birthday greetings to ...
Birthday greetings to Maharashtra’s dynamic Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. A hardworking grassroots leader, he is making numerous efforts for Maharashtra’s progress. I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the people. @mieknathshinde, PM Modi tweeted.
Before getting into politics, Shinde was a rickshaw driver in Thane who arrived in the city from Satara. He became involved with the Shiv Sena as the party grew in the state. Once an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane city adjoining Mumbai, Shinde quickly emerged as a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region after joining politics and is known for his approach towards issues of public interest. Originally from Satara district in western Maharashtra, he now calls Thane district, a Sena stronghold, home.
