Arijit Singh casts his vote in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 7 : Singer Arijit Singh cast his vote in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' singer, dressed casually in a tee and pants arrived along with his wife Koel Roy to cast his vote.

Voting was held in four constituencies of West BengalMurshidabad, Jangipur, Maldaha Uttar and Maldaha Dakshin.

West Bengal led the voter turnout among the states. According to the Election Commission of India, 73.96 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.

The state, which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha is polling across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2014, TMC won 34 out of 42 seats, while BJP could only win 2 seats. But in 2019, the BJP registered a strong performance and improved its tally to 18 seats, while TMC' number came down to 22.

BJP is aiming to make further inroads in the state, while TMC is aiming to maintain its stronghold and inflcit damage upon BJP.

Talking about Arijit Singh, the ace vocalist began his career in 2005 when he appeared on the modern reality show Fame Gurukul. Singh made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song "Phir Mohabbat" for the film Murder 2, which was composed by Mithoon and recorded in 2009. The same year, he sang hit songs such as "Raabta" from Agent Vinod, 'Uska Hi Banana' from '1920: Evil Returns', and 'Duaa' from Shanghai.

Arijit Singh has a varied repertoire that transcends genres - romantic tracks to soulful renditions to energetic numbers - and the versatile singer has lent his voice to a large number of Bollywood songs. He has also added "magic" to Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' with his voice.

