Arijit Singh to Diljit Dosanjh: Indian Music Musicians Leading the 100-Million Club with Hit Songs!

Indian music continues to dominate global playlists, with a unique blend of soulful melodies, electrifying beats, and infectious hooks. Four powerhouse Indian singers—Stebin Ben, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, and Diljit Dosanjh—have recently joined the elite 100-Million Views Club on YouTube and streaming platforms, proving that desi talent knows no boundaries.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, India’s music icon, continues his reign with unparalleled versatility. His songs like Chaleya, struck a chord globally. Arijit’s timeless voice has made him the go-to singer for Bollywood and beyond, with fans eagerly awaiting his every release.

Karan Aujla

With his distinctive swag and unmatched lyrical prowess, Karan Aujla has become a global sensation. His song 'Tauba Tauba', a banger reached not only 100 million views but also set dance floors ablaze worldwide.

Diljit Dosanjh

From stadium tours to blockbuster collaborations, Diljit Dosanjh is redefining music on the world stage. His vibrant track 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Title track crossed 100 million views and is a testament to his universal appeal. Diljit’s effortless charm and energetic performances continue to elevate Indian music internationally.



Stebin Ben

Known for his heartwarming ballads, Stebin Ben has a knack for turning love songs into chartbusters. His recent single 'Sahiba' and the melodious track 'Tum Mile', a soulful melody that resonates across generations, hit the 100-million mark. Stebin's ability to connect emotionally with listeners has cemented his place in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.