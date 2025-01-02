Arjun Bijlani aspires to play a character that blends Indian traditions with global appeal

Mumbai, Jan 2 TV actor Arjun Bijlani has expressed his desire to take on a character that seamlessly blends Indian traditions with global appeal.

The actor aims to deliver a unique portrayal that resonates with both Indian and international audiences.

Speaking about the roles he looks forward to exploring, Arjun shared, “I dream of portraying a character with intense emotional layers, maybe even a biopic or something that blends Indian traditions with global appeal. I am looking to take on more challenging roles and characters that push me out of my comfort zone. Having gained so much experience over the years, I want to challenge myself with roles I’ve never done before.”

“I am in talks for an OTT series, and my current focus is on how my character can resonate well with the audience. I believe a character is truly successful when the audience is able to connect with it,” he added.

The ‘Naagin’ actor also reflected on his time on Laughter Chef, stating that he had a memorable experience, but fans will not see him in the second season. He explained, “I won’t be part of the Laughter Chef or Celebrity Chef. I’m currently focusing on exploring new projects.”

The actor also expressed gratitude for the past year, noting that 2024 challenged him to grow both personally and professionally. "It was a year filled with valuable lessons, thankfulness, and growth," he concluded.

On the professional front, Bijlani was last seen in the shows “Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti” and “Laughter Chef.”

He made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show “Kartika” and is best known for his roles in “Left Right Left," “Miley Jab Hum Tum,” “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi," “Naagin,” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan.”

He made his OTT debut with “State of Siege: 26/11” and was seen in “Roohaniyat” in 2022.

