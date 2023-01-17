Arjun Kapoor calls Janhvi Kapoor insecure says, actress lacks confidence

Arjun Kapoor has shared that his sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, feels less confident about her own ability and gets unsecure at times. He also revealed that she is a fearless person who is ready to take risks in life. She never boasts about being producer Boney Kapoor's daughter.

Arjun and Janhvi are both children of Boney. Arjun is the son of Boney's first wife Mona Shourie, and Janhvi is the daughter of Boney's second wife, late actor Sridevi. The two actors did not have good equations while growing up but have become close over the last few years.While promoting his latest movie Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Arjun said in an conversation with Siddharth Kannan, “[Janhvi] is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and she has no confidence in her own ability. She is always seeking can I do, can I do? She is very unassuming about whose daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time where you have to be fearless. She is ready to take chances. There is nothing nicer than an artiste wiling to take chances. Today, she has done Milli, she did Gunjan Saxena that was a tough film to do.

Arjun's latest film Kuttey released on January 13. The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Madan. Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project.