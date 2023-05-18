Arjun Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson' turned 2 on Thursday.

Arjun took to Instagram story and shared the poster from the film to mark this occasion.

The poster captioned, "2 years of Sardar Ka Grandson"

In the film, Arjun plays a devoted grandson who embarks on a difficult journey to fulfil his grandmother's last wish.

The house belongs to Sardar (Neena) and is located at her ancestral home in Lahore. Sardar challenges her grandson (Arjun) to take her to Lahore to visit the place where she spent the early days of her life. And, if he does so, she will make him the owner of her business. But when her grandson doesn't get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar.

He leaves no stone unturned to relocate Sardar's ancestral home in Lahore where their joint family are living now. Grandson does everything possible to fulfil the last wish of her grandmother.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. Besides Arjun and Rakul the movie boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen in the noir thriller 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

